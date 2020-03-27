Pinckneyville closes City Hall to the public

Pinckneyville is joining other Southern Illinois municipalities and is shuttering City Hall to the public to practice social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The closure, announced Thursday, begins Monday.
City utility payments may be made by check in two exterior drop boxes (one on the west side of the building and one in the south parking lot between City Hall and the fire station); online at paymentservicenetworkcom; or by mail to City of Pinckneyville, 104 S. Walnut St, Pinckneyville, IL 62274. Online payments are subject to a $1 convenience fee for checking and savings payments or 2.75% plus 50 cents if a payment is less than $100 for credit card payments.
To sign up for a new utility service or close an account, call 618-357-3505; to visit the police station, call 618-357-8231; to speak with the mayor, call 618-357-8927.
City Hall phone lines will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
— The Southern
