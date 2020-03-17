Primary race for Illinois 12th Congressional District too close to call

With more than 70% of precincts reporting, the Democrat primary race between Mascoutah’s Joel Funk and Makanda’s Ray Lenzi was too close to call by press time. Both are vying for a chance to run against incumbent Mike Bost to represent Illinois’ 12th U.S. Congressional District.
Lenzi ran a campaign focusing on progressive ideals with a working class approach. Lenzi, who worked summers as a union coal miner while in college, was open and proud of his union past. He also pushed for increased assistance for higher education and increased teacher pay.
Lenzi also spent a lot of time talking about climate and his ideas for reducing the district’s — and the country’s — impact on it.
“The climate crisis is real and we have to take urgent action to move to renewable energy in 25 to 30 years,” he told The Southern's editorial board in a February interview. However, as a former union miner, he said he knows how important those jobs are to residents in the 12th. So, he proposed a tax credit system that would aid miners displaced by the shift to renewable energy to be able to get jobs building a new renewable energy infrastructure.
Funk’s approach was overall more measured and moderate than Lenzi’s. As an example, Lenzi called for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines and said he supports red flag laws and universal background checks. Funk stressed balance.
“I am in favor of looking at a red flag law nationally and expanded background checks,” he said.
Speaking Tuesday with The Southern, Bost said with the current COVID-19 pandemic he will be focusing less on the election cycle and more on his job.
“We have to govern and when we govern in this case that governing is how do we protect American citizens to the best of our abilities,” Bost said. He added that he knows that he won’t like every aid bill put before him but he said if it’s constitutional, then he’s willing to consider it, it if not support it.
“I am going to wisely look at everything that is put before us,” he said.
Bost said he looks forward to debating with his challenger, but said the exchange of ideas will have to come second.
“I’ll compare my opinions and my ideas and my beliefs but right now I’ve got to keep people (safe),” he said.
The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Madison county, and all of Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Clair, Union and Williamson counties.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports