Primary race for Illinois 12th Congressional District too close to call

“I am in favor of looking at a red flag law nationally and expanded background checks,” he said.

Speaking Tuesday with The Southern, Bost said with the current COVID-19 pandemic he will be focusing less on the election cycle and more on his job.

“We have to govern and when we govern in this case that governing is how do we protect American citizens to the best of our abilities,” Bost said. He added that he knows that he won’t like every aid bill put before him but he said if it’s constitutional, then he’s willing to consider it, it if not support it.

“I am going to wisely look at everything that is put before us,” he said.

Bost said he looks forward to debating with his challenger, but said the exchange of ideas will have to come second.

“I’ll compare my opinions and my ideas and my beliefs but right now I’ve got to keep people (safe),” he said.

The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Madison county, and all of Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Clair, Union and Williamson counties.

