Pritzker addresses IDES fraud concerns, yet questions remain

Bryant said she asks herself if the fraud cases are actually spread throughout all 50 states or if they are in states where Deloitte holds the contract for the unemployment assistance tools. “I cannot get that question answered,” she said.

Pritzker said the issues with the fraud within unemployment programs are not unique to Illinois and stretch throughout the country. He said the state is working with federal officials and investigators to “help with uncovering who is perpetrating those PUA crimes and to make sure we’re getting the word out to people who have received the cards.”

The governor said the public should not activate the cards if you receive them in the mail. Instead, you should call IDES and let them know you received a card. “You are the victim of fraud, so your identity could have been stolen as a result of having received one. That means someone has your information and has filed under your name," he said.

State officials are working with federal law enforcement to make sure they find out the root of the breach and ensure it doesn’t happen again, according to Pritzker.