Pritzker backs Cairo port project championed by Sen. Fowler, earmarks $40 million in capital budget

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker said Wednesday that he is backing the development of a multimillion-dollar river port in Cairo, at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

“Our administration has dedicated $40 million to the Cairo port because I’m committed to economic development in Southern Illinois,” Pritzker said in an emailed statement to The Southern.

Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, has spent months championing the idea of an inland port in Cairo and building a team to get it done.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Fowler noted that $40 million had been earmarked for the Cairo port in a Senate bill filed last week, and said it could indicate that the port is moving closer to reality.

“While I understand that we have a ways to go before funding is guaranteed for the port terminal, this is encouraging news for a project that would revive a portion of our state that has been neglected and overlooked for far too long,” Fowler said.

Fowler was referencing the reappropriation bill for “Rebuild Illinois,” the six-year, $45 billion capital budget that lawmakers approved last June to repair and build new roads, bridges, schools, broadband access, ports and other infrastructure.