Pritzker delays Illinois’ tax deadline to July 15

His office additionally sent memos to the three national credit bureaus asking them not to diminish Illinoisans’ credit ratings due to the current “instabilities.”

Frerichs said his office “rolled over $200 million in investment notes, or loans,” to the comptroller’s office to pay medical bills. Because the treasurer is permitted to invest up to $2 billion in Illinois’ bill backlog at a reduced rate, as opposed to a 9 or 12 percent interest rate, this step will save money, he said.

“The enduring impacts of COVID-19 on Illinoisans’ lives and livelihoods will be significant,” the governor said. “We must take every action possible to help people all across our state.”

330 new confirmed cases, three more coronavirus deaths

The announcement of new programs came at the same Chicago COVID-19 briefing in which Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the confirmed COVID-19 case count climbed by 330, to 1,865. She added three more residents have died from the virus, bringing total deaths in the state to 19.

The virus now has a confirmed presence in 35 of Illinois’ 102 counties.