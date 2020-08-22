Pritzker: Ethics, transparency measures lead 8 principles to guide clean energy discussions

“In the past, it's always been ‘trust us, give us these resources, and we're all good,’” he said. “And then as we've seen, again, four years later after FEJA, they're now back saying ‘you've got to give us this or potentially you may have plants close.’ We're not going to negotiate with a gun to our head.”

Stabilizing Renewable Energy Credits for energy producers such as wind and solar, on the other hand, is “an immediate priority for this administration,” according to Mitchell.

“We're actually doing a lot to try to stabilize the renewable energy procurement space in general,” Mitchell said. “We've actually lost thousands of jobs because of a sort of fall-off in RECs in the renewable budget writ large just this year.”

A major difference from the Clean Energy Jobs Act proposal circulating in the General Assembly pertains to the procurement of energy capacity, which is the ability of energy producers to provide energy to the grid for years in advance. While CEJA advocates want Illinois pulled from the federally-regulated PJM capacity procurement auction in order for the state to run its own auctions that promote the purchase of renewables, the governor’s office does not agree.