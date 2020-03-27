Pritzker keeps pressure on feds as Illinois Department of Health confirms 488 new cases

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new measures benefiting the homeless and people on supplemental nutrition programs Friday and continued to pressure the federal government for further, centralized action in response to COVID-19.

At the same daily briefing in Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 488 new confirmed cases of the virus and eight more related deaths in Illinois.

Pritzker said the state is also working on collecting numbers of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.

“We've been piecing it together. But in terms of our ability to report that on a regular basis to all of you, we're making sure that we're doing that we'll be working on that over the weekend,” he said.

There are now 3,026 confirmed cases and 34 deaths tied to the virus in the state, while approximately 86 percent of fatalities have been in people over 60 years of age. Experts have also repeatedly warned a lack of testing means the actual total is probably much higher, as only 21,542 tests have been conducted in the state.

Pritzker said at the briefing “there's a limit to the number of tests we can do,” although the number of those tested is increasing into the thousands daily.