Pritzker lays out federal COVID-19 response wish list to congressional committee

SPRINGFIELD — Testifying before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would like to see a coordinated national COVID-19 containment strategy that requires people to wear masks, and he reiterated the need for a federal financial support package for states.

He was once again critical of the White House’s response in the early days of the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S., pointing to “broken promises on testing supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment) deliveries.”

“We were in a bidding war for life-saving supplies against each other and against our international allies,” Pritzker said of the effort to purchase supplies as other states were bidding on the same stock. “We were paying $5 for masks that should have cost 85 cents… In the midst of a global pandemic, states were forced to play some sort of sick ‘Hunger Games’ game show to save the lives of our people.”

When asked about the response later, Pritzker said the president should have used the Defense Production Act earlier in the pandemic to compel U.S. companies to produce PPE and testing supplies.