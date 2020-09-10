Pritzker: More rate decrease needed before mitigations rolled back in problem areas

“You can either close the bars or close the schools,” Pritzker said, referring to Fauci’s previous comments about rate of increase.

Pritzker said economic restoration cannot happen until the virus is under control.

“Unless we get it under control, either by people following the doctor's recommended mitigations or with an effective treatment or a vaccine, we will be fighting to save the Titanic with a plastic bucket,” he said. “Because there's no national strategy, it's up to us — every individual and every city and every business in Illinois — to slow the rate of infection across the state, wear a mask. Watch your distance, don't exceed capacity limits.”

The expansion of testing through a University of Illinois saliva-based testing program to other university campuses could take another 6 to 8 weeks, but will depend on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and manufacturing of equipment, Pritzker added.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike once again noted the importance of the widespread use of face coverings.