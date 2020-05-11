Pritzker: Most regions on track to enter Phase 3 in late May

On May 5, Pritzker outlined a five-phase plan for reopening the state on a region-by-region basis if those regions achieve certain benchmarks.

All regions of the state are in the second phase, which allows retail stores to open for online and telephone orders for pickup and delivery, but it continues to prohibit public gatherings and require people to wear face coverings when they are in public and cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others. Golf courses and some state parks may open under IDPH guidelines, and hospitals can resume performing elective surgeries.

In the next phase, known as the “Recovery,” face coverings and social distancing will still be required but manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons may reopen to the public, provided they comply with capacity limits and other safety precautions mandated by IDPH. People will also be allowed to gather in public in groups of 10 or fewer.

One of those benchmarks is to lower the percentage of tests that come back positive to below 20% and to keep it there for 14 days. Pritzker three of the state’s four regions are currently below that mark. And while the northeast region, which includes Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, was at 22.3% as of May 8, he said there still is time for that region to meet the benchmark by May 29.