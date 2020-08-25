Pritzker orders stricter mask mandate for all Illinois bars, restaurants

But the new restrictions in Region 7, which take effect Wednesday, are stricter than those imposed in Region 4, where bars and restaurants are still allowed to stay open for indoor dining until 11 p.m. In Region 7, bars and restaurants are being ordered closed to all indoor dining for at least the next two weeks.

Other restrictions in Region 7 that are similar to those in Region 4 include the removal of bar stools from bars to prevent close gatherings. Outdoor dining and bar service will be allowed but limited to table seating. Other mitigation requirements must also be met, such as mandates that patrons remain seated and groups of any size have reservations.

In addition, all bars, restaurants, gaming facilities and casinos must close by 11 p.m. Party buses will be closed and indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 individuals or 25% of a room’s capacity, whichever is less.

“None of these rules are intended to punish or irritate anyone,” Pritzker said. “They are imposed with a sincere desire to keep the people of Will and Kankakee counties safe and healthy.”