Pritzker predicts COVID-19 peak to happen mid-May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday the state’s COVID-19 peak could come in mid-May and he is examining the current stay-at-home order for potential changes.

The governor made the comments during a Washington Post Live interview with reporter Robert Costa.

Pritzker said people “have really been abiding by” the state’s second-in-the-nation stay-at-home order, which he said led to fewer deaths and hospitalizations than anticipated at this point.

“And so the result of that has been the pushing out of what had been anticipated to be a peaking in the middle or near the end of April, so it's been pushed out now according to the models to maybe mid-May but at a lower level,” he said.

Pritzker was asked about differences in the Chicagoland area and downstate Illinois when it comes to fighting the virus, and he said there are different infection rates depending on region. That could inform changes to the stay-at-home order, the governor said, although he did not directly respond to a follow-up as to whether some counties might reopen before others.