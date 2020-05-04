Pritzker reports modest hospitalization progress in Illinois

Economy and stay-at-home order

Pritzker also said while he is concerned that large gatherings — such as one reported at the Beloved Church in Lena over the weekend — will lead to spikes in cases of the virus, his priority is to still have local authorities enforce the stay-at-home order. A federal judge ruled this weekend that Pritzker did not overstep his authority in applying the order to churches in limiting worship to 10 or fewer people.

“We have always asked local law enforcement local officials to enforce these orders,” Pritzker said. “And the best way to do that of course is a reminder to the pastor and to the parishioners that they're putting themselves and others in danger by holding a service like this.”

He added that the priority is to disburse the crowds.

“It's not an intention that people will go to jail,” he said. “I will say, however, that if people are persistently defiant, they can be put in jail. And I'm not suggesting that that's the best answer (or) the first answer, but it is something that's an option for local law enforcement.”

Pritzker also discouraged Illinoisans from going to Indiana or elsewhere to utilize services that have opened there but not here, but he acknowledged “people are free to do what they want.”