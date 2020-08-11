Pritzker’s mask enforcement rule survives legislative panel

“And I think it's really important to understand what that points to is this rule is going to be enforced against rogue operators,” Cunningham said. “This is not something that is going to be easily applied even by the most zealous law enforcement agency or public health department against someone — a business that slips up once or twice. There's just not an ability to do that based on the framework of this rule.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said the rule is unlikely to have much impact on the rising spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

“I would also remind everyone that most of the governor’s comments, most of (IDPH Director) Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike’s comments, most of the comments of other local officials have not been about rogue bars and restaurants that are tied to outbreaks,” Karr said. “They’ve been public gatherings where individuals are not wearing masks.”

Under JCAR’s rules, it takes a two-thirds majority, or eight votes on the 12-member panel, to block an emergency rule from taking effect. The panel is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and between House and Senate members.

Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, offered a motion to block the rule, but it received only six votes — all from Republicans.