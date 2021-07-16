Pritzker signs ban on deceptive interrogation of minors, other criminal justice reforms

Swift, who was 17 at the time of the crime, and the others all signed written confessions, but later argued they were coerced. No other physical evidence linking the men to the crime was presented at trial, but all were eventually found guilty based on the confessions.

Each of the four men served more than a decade in prison until authorities retried DNA evidence in 2011 that linked the semen found in Glover’s body to another man – Johnny Douglas – who was the first suspect questioned in Glover’s death but was later released. Douglas, a convicted murderer and sex offender, was fatally shot in 2008 by a woman who claimed self-defense and was later acquitted.

Swift, recounting his experience Thursday, said law enforcement officials at the time asked him to come to the police station, then told his father and uncle they were bringing him to a different station than where he ended up.

“Then when I get there, I get hit with a series of lies that I raped and murdered someone who I did not even know,” he said. “I'm accused of raping and murdering someone with people whom I didn't even know. …Michael Saunders. …That's my brother now, but back then we were kids, we didn't even know each other.”