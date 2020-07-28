Pritzker signs orders allowing prison transfers, extending disaster proclamation

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association filed a lawsuit against the governor and IDOC in late May in an effort to compel them to accept county jail transfers. The latest court appearance in the case was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

In-person gambling deposits

Pritzker’s executive order No. 48 of 2020 was issued Friday when he extended the disaster proclamation. It extended a number of virus-related actions, including a residential eviction moratorium, until Aug. 22. Notably, however, it did not extend a provision that allowed gamblers to make their initial deposit into sports gambling accounts in-person at one of the state’s casinos, as was the intent of the law as passed before the pandemic.

Casinos reopened in June after months of closure, and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was the only one in the state to launch the gambling app during the window that allowed for initial deposits to be made online.

Revenue from sports gambling is to go to the state’s multi-year capital infrastructure plan to fund the projects that are not related to roads or bridges, such as university facilities and other building infrastructure.