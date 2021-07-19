Pritzker, Stratton announce reelection bid

“Over these last three years we've made massive strides to move Illinois in the right direction, but we know there's still a lot of work ahead of us,” Stratton said in the ad. “We've got to help families get through the other side of the pandemic. We've got to continue tackling the systemic inequalities and barriers to justice that have been present for far too long, we've got to build on what we've started, keep putting Illinois on the right track and continue moving forward together.”

The announcement comes as the state is in the middle of a broader reopening period after more than a year of economic restrictions levied by Pritzker, largely through executive order, in response to the pandemic that has killed more than 23,000 Illinoisans.

But it also comes as the state and nation are seeing a resurgence of the virus as vaccination rates stagnate and a new more contagious variant spreads.

As the numbers rise, Pritzker’s office said Friday the governor currently has “no plan to implement any additional mitigations now that there is an abundance of vaccine available and accessible across Illinois. We encourage all Illinoisans ages 12-plus to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”