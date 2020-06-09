Pritzker stresses importance of child care as state begins to reopen from COVID-19

Boys and Girls Clubs provide a variety of programs for children and youth such as recreation, summer camps and after-school activities, and they can be an invaluable resource for parents who work and can’t afford other kinds of daycare for their children.

The reopening of child care facilities will benefit those parents during the summer, but Illinois is still only in Phase 3 of Pritzker’s reopening plan, which limits public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and still does not allow the full reopening of schools.

That will only be allowed in Phase 4, which could begin as early as June 26 on a region-by-region basis, depending on the rates of infection and hospitalization in those areas at that time. Pritzker said Tuesday that it is still not certain that schools will be able to reopen as normal this fall.

“It's true that very shortly, we're going to have to work on, you know, what is the consensus view about going back to school for the state of Illinois,” he said. “I know there have been different decisions in different states. It's leaning toward people going back to school, but my decisions are going to, again, be made … based upon the data and the science and the recommendations that come. We'll try to get there as soon as we can so schools can prepare.”