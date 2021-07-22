Pritzker talks plans for Unemployment Trust Fund, pandemic response

But Pritzker said he is hopeful federal action might come through before that time period. Earlier this month, Illinois’ U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, said he expects Congress to begin debating the next steps on unemployment as the current federal boost to benefits ends in September.

“The question is, where will we be based upon the support that we may get from the federal government and the reduction of the number of people who are on unemployment? So we'll have to see where that ends up,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

For his part, Pritzker said he has expanded child care availability in an effort to encourage a return to the workforce and alleviate stresses on the system.

“The biggest thing that's keeping many people from getting back to work is the fact that they have to handle child care. Sometimes it's senior care. People who stepped out of their jobs because they needed to take care of somebody at home,” he said. “And so we've expanded massively the availability of child care, particularly for those up to $60,000 in earnings. …We now have available to people $1 a month child care, that's for people who are at the poverty level and up to 250 percent of poverty level, people being able to pay only 7 percent of their earnings. So that's a significant move forward to help people get back to work.”