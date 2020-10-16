Pritzker to extend moratorium on evictions

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order Friday extending the statewide moratorium on residential evictions for another 30 days.

Pritzker first put a hold on residential evictions through an executive order on March 20, the same day he issued a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has reissued the order every 30 days, most recently on Sept 18. That order would have expired Saturday.

In addition to extending the eviction moratorium, Pritzker also reissued numerous other executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a moratorium on garnishments and wage deductions.

“Remember, nothing really has changed in terms of the effect of COVID-19 and its effect on the economy, its effect on people's jobs, and their ability or inability to pay rent or mortgage,” Pritzker said during a news conference Friday in Elgin. “And it's one of the reasons why we've got more and more assistance for housing, as we're announcing today.”

Pritzker was in Elgin to announce that his administration is also committing $30 million to the state’s network of welcoming centers, which provide services primarily to immigrant communities.