Pritzker warns of return to restrictions in counties with growing infections

“Both of these establishments asked for patrons to wear masks when they come through the door,” he said. “They have reported that their employees have just been brutalized by some members of the public who think that it's, you know, their right not to wear a mask. But you have to understand that these are businesses that are trying to protect the public, trying to protect their employees, and they need our help.”

Speaking later in the day in Ottawa, in LaSalle County, Pritzker delivered a similar message.

Both Peoria and LaSalle counties are in Region 2 of the state’s virus mitigation plan. Within that region, there have already been seven straight days of rising positivity rates and three straight days of rising hospitalizations.

Pritzker said the sources of the rising infection rates in Region 2 appear to be from shopping in big-box retail stores, house parties and workplaces.

If hospitalizations in the region continue to rise for four more days, Pritzker said, the region will see increased restrictions, which may be tailored locally around the sources of the increased spread.