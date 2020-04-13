Questions loom for Carbondale as city plans budget for next year — how will coronavirus factor in?

Williams said the City Council could make changes Tuesday, or pass the budget and wait until later in the year to make a budget amendment. The budget cannot become official until seven days after the public hearing.

Williams said it would be the staff's preference that the city make some assumptions now about how the economy and the city’s finances will look after the COVID-19 shutdown ends and make some changes to the budget now in response to those assumptions.

Williams said he and city staff have tried their best to use recent examples of economic downturn as guides for the current situation. However, the two-year state budget impasse and the 2008 recession did not see the same widespread economic shutdown that has been caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The proposed budget says the estimated actual city funds at the end of FY20, the current fiscal year, will be $54,439,041, while suggesting a budget of $55,342,130 for the coming year. Previously, the funds at the projected end of FY20 were $57,422,792. Williams said Monday that the majority of the $3 million variance came from underspending in both community investment and water and sewer funds.