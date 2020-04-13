Questions loom for Carbondale as city plans budget for next year — how will coronavirus factor in?

CARBONDALE — Carbondale City Council will meet to discuss its Fiscal Year 2021 budget Tuesday, and nothing about it is normal.
The outbreak of COVID-19, the sometimes-deadly respiratory virus that has swept the globe and upended daily life in Illinois and the country, has forced massive shifts in how the city operates. The meeting Tuesday will be held virtually because of social distancing requirements. From their homes, council members will discuss the city’s allotment of funds for the next year. However, the budget document released by the city comes with a big asterisk.
“Due to the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the completion of the draft FY 2021 budget, Staff has foregone making any major modifications at this point,” City Manager Gary Williams’ budget introduction letter reads. It says that any proposed amendments or changes to the current document will be presented during the meeting Tuesday.
“The certainty that the City’s revenues will be reduced due to COVID-19 may require additional cuts to services and personnel as well as a possible reallocation of existing revenues from dedicated streams for capital improvements to pay for essential City services,” the letter also says.
Speaking with The Southern Monday, Williams said the budget his staff presented is a symbol of the city’s fiscal situation “pre-coronavirus.” Williams said they were so far along the budgeting process when COVID-19 hit that they “felt like the most prudent thing to do was just to present this budget and give council options to make changes or forgo it.”
Williams said the City Council could make changes Tuesday, or pass the budget and wait until later in the year to make a budget amendment. The budget cannot become official until seven days after the public hearing.
Williams said it would be the staff's preference that the city make some assumptions now about how the economy and the city’s finances will look after the COVID-19 shutdown ends and make some changes to the budget now in response to those assumptions.
Williams said he and city staff have tried their best to use recent examples of economic downturn as guides for the current situation. However, the two-year state budget impasse and the 2008 recession did not see the same widespread economic shutdown that has been caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The proposed budget says the estimated actual city funds at the end of FY20, the current fiscal year, will be $54,439,041, while suggesting a budget of $55,342,130 for the coming year. Previously, the funds at the projected end of FY20 were $57,422,792. Williams said Monday that the majority of the $3 million variance came from underspending in both community investment and water and sewer funds.
Williams said last year factored in a $2 million grant used to demolish the old Econo Lodge. However, removing this sum from last year’s budget, the proposed budget for this year and the passed budget from last year are very, very similar. This isn’t without some changes in cost, though. He said the city is budgeting for an 8% increase in health care costs and a 2.5% pay increase for all employees, the latter of which comes to about $300,000. He said the city was able to absorb these changes in expenditures through attrition.
Williams said a street department position has been left open. Williams also said there would be a city facility manager position whose salary would be transferred to the general fund. That position would manage the multimodal station — a public transportation hub to be built in the city's downtown. This comes as a savings, Williams said, because the city will not have to hire a manager for the project. An IT manager position will be unfilled after a retirement. Williams said the city has also slightly reduced its police budget — it was budgeted that the city would have about 46 full-time patrol officers. It will end the fiscal year with 45.
Outside of these fluctuations, Williams said there aren’t any significant budget changes for residents to take note of. However, as the reality of an economy recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown becomes clearer, this could change.
Those interested in attending the meeting Tuesday should visit the city’s website, explorecarbondale.com, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 618-457-3280 for instructions on how to participate in the digital meeting. There are options to attend via the telephone or video conference. These instructions can also be found on the header of the meeting’s agenda available at the city’s website. When visiting explorecarbondale.com, click the government tab at the top and click the Carbondale City Council link. From this page, click to view agendas and minutes.
Carbondale City Clerk Jennifer Sorrell said in an email Monday that those who have questions for the council during the public comment period of the meeting should send them to council_questions@explorecarbondale.com. Sorrell said this email goes directly to City Council members and select city staff.
For those who wish to comment on specific items on the agenda, Sorrell said they should formally register to attend the meeting online, as mentioned above. She said this will enable citizens to type questions or comments into a question field.
“Those comments which are received during a specific item will be read when the Mayor asks for citizens' remarks,” Sorrell wrote.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Council will also discuss whether to waive the soon-to-be-due city food and beverage tax payment. This comes after a petition was presented to the city by William Lo, general manager of New Kahala restaurant in Carbondale. Lo said it would help restaurants and bars closed because of COVID-19 by allowing them to use this money to keep their doors open after the COVID-19 shutdown.
The city also announced Monday that it will be holding a “Wayfinding Virtual Open House” Tuesday. This is part of the plan started last year to help improve the city’s signage and navigability. Those interested in attending either the noon or 7 p.m. Tuesday webinars are asked to register by visiting www.CarbondaleWayfinding.com.
