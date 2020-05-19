You are the owner of this article.
Randolph County Board asks governor to reopen small businesses
CHESTER — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday morning requesting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker make changes to his stay-at-home order so that would allow small businesses to operate.

Board Chairman David Holder called the meeting to order at 8 a.m. and it was finished in less than 10 minutes.

Resolution 20-12, Resolution in Support of Opening Small Businesses in Randolph County, calls on Pritzker to allow barber shops and beauty salons, retail stores, private massage therapists, fitness gymnasiums, restaurants and bars to reopen under “reasonable and responsible regulations from the state.”

The resolution states that the County Board believes small businesses have suffered “great financial hardship” because of the closures, and residents of the county have suffered “mental and physical harm” from lack of access to these services.

“I’ve been involved in small businesses all my life and have a big heart for them,” Commissioner Ronald White said. “We have flattened the curve and now it’s time to start reopening.”

Commissioner Marc Kiehna said the county and businesses need to work with the health department to open safely, but he understands that small businesses have to pay their bills.

White, Kiehna and Holder all voted in favor of the resolution. The resolution does not change the current rules for businesses.

The county clerk will deliver certified copies to all members of the Illinois General Assembly and the Office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Randolph County had one of the highest COVID-19-per capita infection rates in Illinois in April. On Tuesday, the county had a total of 248 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with three deaths and 200 individuals released from quarantine. Of the 45 active cases, 41 are quarantined at home and four are hospitalized, according to the Randolph County Health Department.

