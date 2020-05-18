Randolph County Board to consider asking governor to allow businesses to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHESTER — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners, like county boards across the region, is getting many complaints from local businesses about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which has closed many restaurants and small businesses.

After nine weeks off, the business owners and their employees are ready to go back to work.

“We had quite a bit of discussion about this issue at our board meeting Friday,” said Board Chairman Dave Holder.

The county board has no authority to enforce the executive order as it pertains to businesses, Holder said. However, he said most businesses operate under some type of license or permit from the state. Businesses who do not comply could run into problems with those licenses.

“If a business wants to defy the order and reopen, they need to consider the ramifications,” Holder said.

While the county commissioners cannot change the governor’s order, they are considering sending a letter to the governor asking him to reconsider the current rules and reopening plans to allow more businesses to open sooner. They will make a decision about the letter during a special meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.