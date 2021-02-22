'Ready to rumble': Darren Bailey announces run for Illinois governor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For many, he became the face of the resistance to Pritzker’s emergency orders, challenging the governor’s ability to continually extend the orders beyond the initial 30-day time period. He successfully won an injunction in April that temporarily exempted him from the governor’s stay-at-home order.

He, along with attorney Thomas DeVore, became popular draws at various “Reopen Illinois” rallies held during the spring and summer of 2020. Makeshift signs that read “Bailey for Governor” were not uncommon.

Though his legal challenges have been dismissed once moved outside his home county, they've successfully kept Bailey in the headlines.

Bailey is the second Republican to enter the race to challenge Pritzker. Last week, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, announced his candidacy. Gary Rabine, a suburban Chicago businessman with ties to former President Donald Trump, has also expressed interest in the race.

Republican National Committee Finance Chair and Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts has also been linked to the race. U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Chanahan, has said he’s "not going to rule anything out," but that he does not "have any plans for anything higher in Illinois" in 2022.

Attending Bailey’s announcement included U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, state Reps. Chris Miller, R-Oakland; Adam Neimerg, R-Dieterich; and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, all longtime allies and members of the unofficial group known as the “Eastern Bloc.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0