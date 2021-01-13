Rep. Mike Bost votes against Trump's second impeachment

Bost said lawmakers were angry and frustrated after being forced to go through metal detectors on Tuesday to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and call for a vote of the president’s cabinet to remove Trump from office.

He explained that elected representatives and senators are not required do go through the same screening as others when entering the Capitol or even when visiting the White House. Bost believes the process further widened the divide between parties to bigger than the Grand Canyon.

Bost voted nay on the resolution, saying he thinks the resolution called on the vice president to “do something beyond his authority.”

According to Bost, members of Congress and staff and families are receiving death threats and there are serious threats from groups.

"Although the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, once it gets to violence, you’ve stepped over the line. It doesn’t matter whether the protesters are right wing or left wing or any other group,” Bost said.

Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from Oakland who represents Illinois' 15th Congressional District, also voted against impeachment.