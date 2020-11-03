Republican Bost easily sails to 4th term in U.S. House, beating Democratic challenger Lenzi

In an interview with The Southern, Lenzi said he had a cordial talk with Bost while conceding the race.

Despite the loss, Lenzi said he was proud of his campaign’s efforts and the positions he staked out. Lenzi said he will continue to advocate for such measures as increasing the minimum wage and addressing income inequality, establishing health care as a human right, and taking steps to control climate change. “Those are the issues we stood on and we’re happy we stood on them, and those are the people who supported our campaign and I want to thank them,” he said.

Lenzi became the 12th Congressional District’s Democratic nominee after narrowly beating Joel Funk in the March primary. Lenzi declared victory on election night, but it was so close that Funk held out for two weeks awaiting a count of outstanding mail-in and provisional ballots before conceding the race.

Lenzi is a retired Southern Illinois University executive. He held various roles during his 20 years of service at SIU, including that of vice chancellor for Economic Development, during which time he spearheaded creation of SIU Research Park, and CEO of the SIU Foundation.

Bost said he invited Lenzi to sit down with him to talk about issues important to him and his supporters.