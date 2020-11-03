Republican Bost easily sails to 4th term in U.S. House, beating Democratic challenger Lenzi

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost easily sailed into a fourth term representing Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, declaring victory over Democratic challenger Raymond Lenzi a little less than three hours after the polls closed Tuesday night.
As of 10 p.m., Bost was leading 62%, and 164,453 votes, to Lenzi’s 38% and 99,997 votes with 85% of precincts reporting. While these results are unofficial and incomplete, Lenzi conceded the race, saying any outstanding ballots would not be enough to pull him ahead.
Bost told supporters gathered at the Elks Lodge in Murphysboro that Tuesday night’s results were shaping up to give him a win by the largest margin he’s had since first running in 2014.
“Southern Illinois has had the awakening and realization that the ideals and principles of our constitution are solid and that’s what they hold to and what they believe in,” Bost said. Bost said he wants to continue advocating for economic growth and the creation of more American jobs. He also said he expects to take a lead role on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, allowing him a bigger voice in advocating for those who have served the nation.
Bost, of Murphysboro, first ran for Congress in 2014, toppling then-one-term incumbent Rep. Bill Enyart, a Belleville Democrat. Prior to his move to Capitol Hill, Bost cut his political teeth representing Southern Illinois in the Illinois House, where he served for roughly two decades.
In an interview with The Southern, Lenzi said he had a cordial talk with Bost while conceding the race.
Despite the loss, Lenzi said he was proud of his campaign’s efforts and the positions he staked out. Lenzi said he will continue to advocate for such measures as increasing the minimum wage and addressing income inequality, establishing health care as a human right, and taking steps to control climate change. “Those are the issues we stood on and we’re happy we stood on them, and those are the people who supported our campaign and I want to thank them,” he said.
Lenzi became the 12th Congressional District’s Democratic nominee after narrowly beating Joel Funk in the March primary. Lenzi declared victory on election night, but it was so close that Funk held out for two weeks awaiting a count of outstanding mail-in and provisional ballots before conceding the race.
Lenzi is a retired Southern Illinois University executive. He held various roles during his 20 years of service at SIU, including that of vice chancellor for Economic Development, during which time he spearheaded creation of SIU Research Park, and CEO of the SIU Foundation.
Bost said he invited Lenzi to sit down with him to talk about issues important to him and his supporters.
Photos: Southern Illinoisans cast votes on Election Day 2020
