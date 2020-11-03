Republican Paul Jacobs wins 115th Illinois House seat

The race for state representative in the 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives, the seat currently held by Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, did not appear to be close Tuesday night. With 106 of 121 precincts reporting unofficial election results as of press time, Dr. Paul Jacobs led with 83% of the votes cast.

Jacobs said he did not take either of his opponents for granted. Even if one of them pulled ahead with the remainder of the votes to be counted, he is pleased with the campaign he and his staff ran.

"We cleared our plate to work for Illinois and this district. We are going to do as much as we possibly can for Illinois and the district,” Jacobs said. “All the things we wanted to happen, will happen. We will just have to wait longer for some of them.”

He added that he will work hard to keep the state on an even keel.

Both of Jacobs' challengers had about 8% of the vote Tuesday night.

Libertarian challenger Ian Peak said his campaign team knew they faced an uphill battle, but he is pleased with the progress made by the Libertarian Party in 2020.

“After the murder of George Floyd, Libertarian ideas for criminal justice reform became mainstream,” he said.