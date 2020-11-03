Republican Paul Jacobs wins 115th Illinois House seat

The race for state representative in the 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives, the seat currently held by Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, did not appear to be close Tuesday night. With 106 of 121 precincts reporting unofficial election results as of press time, Dr. Paul Jacobs led with 83% of the votes cast.
Jacobs said he did not take either of his opponents for granted. Even if one of them pulled ahead with the remainder of the votes to be counted, he is pleased with the campaign he and his staff ran.
"We cleared our plate to work for Illinois and this district. We are going to do as much as we possibly can for Illinois and the district,” Jacobs said. “All the things we wanted to happen, will happen. We will just have to wait longer for some of them.”
He added that he will work hard to keep the state on an even keel.
Both of Jacobs' challengers had about 8% of the vote Tuesday night.
Libertarian challenger Ian Peak said his campaign team knew they faced an uphill battle, but he is pleased with the progress made by the Libertarian Party in 2020.
“After the murder of George Floyd, Libertarian ideas for criminal justice reform became mainstream,” he said.
Their performance means the party will have access to the ballot for the 115th in 2022.
“Libertarian ideas will become mainstream just like gay marriage and legal marijuana,” he said.
Green Party candidate Randy Auxier, of Murphysboro, was in an accident on Tuesday afternoon. He spoke to The Southern from SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital. He said he was going to be OK, but he was “banged up.”
He said he really owed it to those who worked alongside him in his campaign to wait to make a statement.
“We are going to wait to see what the early vote looks like. I certainly couldn’t concede,” he said at 9:30 Tuesday evening. “I congratulate Dr. Jacobs on his hard work and his evident success.”
Jacobs, of Pomona, has practiced optometry in Carbondale for 34 years, and he and his wife opened Von Jakob Vineyard 22 years ago. He has sold both his optometry practice and winery and said he is ready to work in the 115th District. He is a graduate of Memphis University and Prince Georges College in Maryland.
Jacobs said the biggest issue facing the district is COVID-19 and its effects on business and state finances. As a former small-business owner, he knows that asking businesses to shut down multiple times will have a negative impact on those businesses and, as a result, the state’s finances.
He said high taxes are driving businesses and people out of the state. He wants the state to be more business-friendly and said Illinois needs to find different ways of doing business.
He did not favor the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would repeal Illinois' flat income tax and replace it with a graduated structure because it would allow the state to raise taxes on any one group of residents.
Auxier grew up in Memphis and graduated from Memphis State University. He was chair of the philosophy department and dean of graduate liberal arts program at Oklahoma City University before moving to Southern Illinois University in 2000, where he is a professor of philosophy and communications. Auxier ran unsuccessfully for the 12th Congressional District seat in 2018.
Peak grew up in Bluford and lives in Mount Vernon. He is a graduate of Rend Lake College and John A. Logan College. He is currently doing “blue collar work,” he said, but has a background in restaurant management.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
