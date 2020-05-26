Republican representative begins attempt to remove Pritzker from office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois lawmaker dissatisfied with Gov. JB Pritzker’s handling of the large number of COVID-19-related unemployment claims is calling on his colleagues to support an effort to remove the governor from office.

Republican Rep. Allen Skillicorn, of Crystal Lake, said lack of staffing at the Illinois Department of Employment Security and its website’s disclosure of sensitive information is evidence of Pritzker’s “continued inaction.”

After issuing a news release notifying residents of his initiative, Skillicorn told reporters in a video news conference Tuesday he “would actually prefer to avoid coverage.”

“This is a nonpartisan issue. This is about the people of Illinois,” he said. “This is not my voice, it’s the voice of over 1 million people in Illinois that are now unemployed. … It’s not about me. It’s not about my party.”

The representative, who said his constituents contact him daily about their challenges in getting unemployment claims processed, said he will drop his effort to recall Pritzker if the governor better secures IDES’s website and hires more call center agents.

But Pritzker on Tuesday said it is not that easy.