Republicans appear to sweep Perry County races

PINCKNEYVILLE — As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, votes were still being counted in the Perry County Clerk’s Office. An employee in the office said the in-person votes for all of the county’s 28 precincts had been counted, but some of the early and mail-in ballots were not counted. It was not clear how many ballots still were out.
As of Wednesday evening, unofficial results indicate Republicans have swept the races for county clerk, state's attorney and county commissioner.
In the race for Perry County Clerk, Republican challenger John Batteau leads Democratic incumbent Beth Lipe. Batteau received 5,664 votes to Lipe’s 3,229.
Lipe, of Pinckneyville, was appointed county clerk in 2019 to finish the term of Josh Gross, who took the position of director of Du Quoin State Fair. She previously was an administrative assistant in the Perry County Highway Department and received training through Illinois Department of Transportation.
Batteau served as supervisor of assessments from 2008 until his retirement in 2016. He also is retired from Illinois Central Railroad and worked for Illinois Department of Corrections. He ran for county commissioner in 2016, but was not elected.
Incumbent Republican State’s Attorney David H. Searby Jr. is on track to retain his seat. He has a comfortable margin over Democratic challenger Bubba Harsy with 7,413 votes to Harsy’s 2,475 votes.
Searby, of Du Quoin, has served as state’s attorney for four years. Prior to taking office, he served as assistant state’s attorney and Emergency Management Agency director for Perry County. He also had a private law practice. Searby is a graduate of MacMurray College and Southern Illinois University School of Law.
Harsy, of Du Quoin, is an assistant in the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office in Charleston, where he is the county’s representative for drug court. He comes home every weekend and for holidays. Harsy is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and received his law degree from American University in Washington, D.C.
Republican challenger Bruce Morgenstern is the apparent winner for the county commissioner seat over Democratic incumbent Susan Hepp. Morgenstern received 5,912 votes to Hepp’s 3,947 votes.
Hepp, of Pinckneyville, was appointed to the board in June 2019 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Jim Epplin. She served as deputy treasurer from 2005 to 2014. She is currently an advanced accountant for Illinois Department of Corrections at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina.
Morgenstern, of Pinckneyville, is officially retired. He and his wife managed and were part owners of Pheasant Hollow Winery. He has an associate's degree in agriculture mechanics and a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from SIU College of Agriculture. He has served on several boards, including the board of Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association.
Those elected will take their seats in December.
