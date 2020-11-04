Republicans appear to sweep Perry County races

PINCKNEYVILLE — As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, votes were still being counted in the Perry County Clerk’s Office. An employee in the office said the in-person votes for all of the county’s 28 precincts had been counted, but some of the early and mail-in ballots were not counted. It was not clear how many ballots still were out.

As of Wednesday evening, unofficial results indicate Republicans have swept the races for county clerk, state's attorney and county commissioner.

In the race for Perry County Clerk, Republican challenger John Batteau leads Democratic incumbent Beth Lipe. Batteau received 5,664 votes to Lipe’s 3,229.

Lipe, of Pinckneyville, was appointed county clerk in 2019 to finish the term of Josh Gross, who took the position of director of Du Quoin State Fair. She previously was an administrative assistant in the Perry County Highway Department and received training through Illinois Department of Transportation.

Batteau served as supervisor of assessments from 2008 until his retirement in 2016. He also is retired from Illinois Central Railroad and worked for Illinois Department of Corrections. He ran for county commissioner in 2016, but was not elected.