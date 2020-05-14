Republicans push for revisions to ‘Restore Illinois’ plan

“We're asking for this to be more targeted, certainly following guidelines to make sure people are safe,” she said. “And we're leaving out of this conversation the folks who are lumped in with that northeastern group, that they are well under the numbers that they would have to be to move forward into phase three, but because they're lumped in with Cook County, they are being artificially held back when that's not necessary.”

When Pritzker first announced the Restore Illinois plan on May 5, he said the four regions were drawn around the state’s 11 emergency medical service regions. He said the groupings were based on each region’s hospital capacity and ability to coordinate emergency responses.

Asked again about the design of the four regions, Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago on Thursday that a more narrowly-tailored regional system would not work.

“Let me start with the fact that people who live in one area don’t necessarily stay in that one area the entire time,” he said. “They travel outside of the county that they’re in or the city that they’re in or the city that they’re in, an immediate area, and they do that frequently. And so we had to account for that.”