Richard Irvin brings Republican state candidates to Marion on early voting tour

MARION — A Republican slate of state candidates stopped at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois Friday afternoon to encourage voters to take advantage of early voting, which began Thursday for the June 28 Primary Election.

The group was led by Richard Irvin, mayor of Aurora, who is running for governor. Others included his running mate Avery Bourne, treasurer candidate Tom Demmer, attorney general candidate Steve Kim and secretary of state candidate John Milhiser.

Bourne, the youngest state representative elected in Illinois, talked about living on a sesquicentennial farm in central Illinois, a farm where her husband’s family has made a living for 150 years.

She said Illinois legislators need to do more than making bad legislation better. The state needs wholesale change from the top down throughout the state.

She heard about Richard Irvin’s background and story, and decided to join him as candidate for lieutenant governor.

Irvin told those gathered that he is a veteran of the first Gulf War and has been a prosecutor. He is the mayor of the second largest city in Illinois in Aurora, where he has reduced crime, reduced taxes and brought in business and jobs.

“Taxes and spending are out of control,” Irvin said, adding that corruption is also out of control in the state.

He said Gov. J.B. Pritzker tried to pass the biggest tax bill in state history, but he believes Illinoisans want to see the same things he did on Aurora – reduced crime, lowered taxes and more jobs.

Demmer encouraged everyone to take advantage of early voting to defeat Pritzker and Democrats across the state.

“In Illinois, I believe we need ethical government,” Demmer said.

He described the governor’s support of disgraced former Speaker of Illinois House of Representative Mike Madigan as unethical. He also talked about the current treasurer supporting higher taxes.

Demmer is State Representative for the 90th District and serves as the deputy minority leader in the Illinois House.

Milhiser was a prosecutor in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office for 16 years served as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois from 2018 to 2021.

“We are trying to elect strong Republican leaders across Illinois,” Milhiser said, adding that excitement is building across the state.

Kim was an advisor to Gov. Jim Edgar and has practiced law all over the world. He was the first American attorney to practice in Baghdad.

“I know Southern Illinois is not Springfield, it’s here,” Kim told those gathered in Marion.

He talked about the need for state leadership to support the police and the need to end corruption in the state.

“I believe our team with the leadership of Mayor Irvin will take Pritzker out,” Kim said.

Bourne said they are on a three-day early voting tour and will visit 16 counties. She said Irvin will take on issues that Southern Illinois cares about.

They were joined by State Rep. Jim Durkin, who is one of the Republican leaders in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Durkin said Irvin has undertaken an incredibly noble cause, and that is to defeat the current governor. He believes Southern Illinois means something in that fight.

Irvin said Friday's stop in Southern Illinois is to let residents of the area know he will not forget them. He has family in Harrisburg.

He added that Illinois needs to act like it is one state, including everything from Chicago to Cairo. Southern Illinois is rich with natural resources and people.

“I want to bring pride back to Illinois and bring excitement to the Land of Lincoln,” Irvin said.

