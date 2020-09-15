Senate committee focuses on criminal sentencing reforms in Illinois

“These clients are all uniformly young, male and Black,” he said.

Grant and other witnesses, including some lawmakers, noted that Black Illinoisans make up roughly 15 percent of the population but are approximately 55 percent of the prison population.

Witnesses from the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association agreed with making drug sentencing more equitable. They also advocated for more government-provided resources to underserved communities in terms of education, housing, economic assistance and counseling to reduce crime. The group also said providing more resources to inmates such as work release and work study programs could assist in the rehabilitation effort.

The state’s attorneys, however, pushed back on calls to do away with mandatory minimums and truth-in-sentencing laws.

“What our concern is as prosecutors, is we are doing our jobs to protect the public from the wolves, not the sheep,” Justin Hood, president of the association, said during his testimony.

He also emphasized that prosecutors do not look at the race or gender of the individual when deciding criminal charges, but instead focus on the crime itself and the defendant’s criminal history.