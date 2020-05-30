Senators call for investigation into Pulaski County jail amid COVID-19 outbreak

The senators’ letter follows the efforts of several health-justice advocates to implore the Illinois Department of Public Health to take a more active role in managing the outbreak in Pulaski County. Those individuals, which include representatives from the Collaborative for Health Equity Cook County and the Health & Medicine Policy Research Group, Chicago-based health justice organizations, DePaul University and the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, are circulating a petition that demands IDPH make site visits to ICE detention sites across Illinois, and specifically the facility in Pulaski County, to ensure compliance with care plans and infectious disease control.

As of Friday, ICE reported that 29 detainees in custody at the Pulaski County facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of staff that have tested positive is not known. The federal agency reports numbers of ICE employees testing positive for the virus, but those figures do not include local officials at facilities that operate ICE detention facilities under contract.