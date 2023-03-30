Once again, voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast votes in the Consolidated Election for local mayors, councils, village presidents and village and school boards.

Several towns in the region have mayoral races.

In Carbondale, Councilwoman Carolin Harvey, who is serving as mayor pro tem, will face Harold J. Visser.

Harvey has served on Carbondale City Council since 2011. She is retired from SIU.

Harvey said the biggest issues facing Carbondale are gun violence and a lack of housing for low and moderate income citizens.

The city recently received a gun violence report they commissioned SIU to do.

“The report has great suggestions,” Harvey said.

The council is reviewing the report and deciding which suggestions to adopt.

Harvey said the council also has taken action to help with low to middle income housing.

“The city created the Community Housing Trust to make sure have housing for middle income families,” Harvey said.

She is proud that the city was able to retain Home Rule. She said it would have had a big impact if they had lost home rule.

Harvey and her husband James have two adult children, Jairus and Nija, who both live in Carbondale.

Visser owns a small remodeling business and rental properties.

This is his first run for office, but has served as a deacon of his church. As a deacon and manager of 24 rental units, Visser said he has learned to solve problems.

Visser said there are three big issues facing the city, crime, economic issues and pot holes.

The first is crime.

“People are concerned because crime is getting worse,” he said, adding they want to see the police supported.

Visser said the residents of Carbondale also want to see more businesses come to the city.

He said the third issue people are talking about is pot holes. They city seems to have a lot of them and residents want them filled.

“I’m just a family man who wants to make a difference in the city, so our kids can grow up in a better place,” Visser said.

Visser and his wife Erica have six children.

The mayoral race in Du Quoi n pits incumbent Mayor Guy Alongi against Josh Downs

Alongi has served as mayor eight years and served six years on the city council.

“I’ve run Perry County Housing Authority for 27 years, but I’ve been around politics all my life,” Alongi said.

The top issues in Du Quoin are the Hickory Street project and improving other infrastructure.

Alongi said the Hickory Street project has been a fiasco for the state. The problem is the road covers infrastructure. The city put water and sewer lines in about 100 years ago, then they put a road on top of them.

The city also has a $4.5 million grant for a new water tower and sewer lines.

Alongi said they need to improve their infrastructure, such as new water lines and storm drains. He added that the city has aging water and sewer lines.

“We’ve had success getting state and local grants. We’ve gotten more grants in eight years than in the previous 25 years,” Alongi said.

He said they are under state and national rules and restraints, but they don’t get money to do that work. It shifts the cost to citizens.

One example is pensions for the police and fire departments. Paying those costs required a bond and property tax increases. He said taxes went up around $175 for most homes in the city, but increased as much as $400 for nicer homes.

Alongi spends 35 hours each week at city hall. He said he spends an additional hour or two answering phone calls, emails or social media posts. He and his wife Rose are active in events that happen in Du Quoin, including hosting the trunk or treat and Santa’s Christmas parade.

“People in Du Quoin have the ability to see my car parked at city hall and know I’m here,” Alongi said.

He added that a part-time mayor with another job could not spend that time in the office.

He is proud of securing funding to repair the city swimming pool.

Alongi and his wife Rose have two adult sons.

Downs is the deputy director of outreach and community affairs for Comptroller Susana Mendoza. He served on Du Quoin City Council from 2011 to 2015.

Downs said the main issue in Du Quoin is increasing spending and taxes.

Sinc 2015, Downs said real estate taxes have increased by as much as $673. He said the money is being used to pay police and fire pensions. The city also issued $7.2 million in bonds to help pay those costs.

Downs said another example of spending increases is the mayor’s salary. It has increased from $6,000 to $16,000. (Alongi said he currently makes $14,000.) The previous mayor did not draw a salary, according to Downs.

He also said the city took two superintendents out of the union and gave them salary increases. The increases and hiring a couple extra employees cost the city $100,000.

“I’m hearing people upset about the same things. Nobody likes their property taxes going up,” Downs said.

Downs and his wife Lindsi have two children, Jackson and Addison.

Mayoral races are on the ballot in Benton and West Frankfort.

In Benton, Mayor Fred Kondritz faces Lee Messersmith.

In West Frankfort, Timonthy C. Arview and John R. Wilce are challenging Mayor Tom Jordan.

More election information can be found on county websites.