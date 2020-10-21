Shimkus to teach at SIU Edwardsville in spring

“All of these experiences are precisely what make him an excellent fit to teach our undergraduate students at SIUE.” Moffett said.

Pembrook also spoke about the Congressman’s service and accomplishments. Shimkus served in the U.S. House since 1996, first in the 20th District, then the 19th District and now the 15th District of Illinois. He served as Madison County treasurer before he was elected to Congress.

Shimkus said SIUE has been good to the Shimkus family. He finished his master’s in business administration in 1997, as he was beginning his first term in the House of Representatives. His father; wife, Karen; son David; and two sisters also graduated from the university.

“I do love the classroom. I appreciate what the community has done for me to allow me to serve, and I just want to give back,” Shimkus said, adding he hopes to inspire student to get involved in the political process through the courses he will teach.

Shimkus also plans to be involved outside the classroom, like watching Cougar basketball and soccer games or just having a cup of coffee with students.

“My wife’s not going to want me home all the time,” he said.

He was asked how he felt about coming back to his alma mater to teach.