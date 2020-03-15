SIH changes visitor policy; Marion cancels events at its public venues

SIH also established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline for people who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with the virus, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. The number is 1-844-988-7800. Clinicians will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on next steps for evaluation or potential testing in accordance with current Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the statement.

The public is urged to call the hotline or their doctor before visiting a clinic, doctor's office or ER. The hotline is designed to protect the community, health care providers and patients from potential spread of the disease, the statement reads.

More information about COVID-19 is available at sih.net; dph.illinois.gov; and cdc.gov.

The city of Marion announced Sunday that as a precaution, it is canceling all events and activities at the HUB, Marion Cultural and Civic Center, the Pavilion, Marion Carnegie Library, Marion Senior Citizen’s Center (meal pickup will still be available) and the Boyton Street Community Center for at least two weeks starting Monday.