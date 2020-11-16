Simon Institute, Edgar partner to award Illinois leaders who embody statesmanship

Edgar served as Illinois governor from 1991 to 1999. He was secretary of state the decade prior, and also previously served in the Illinois House. In retirement, he established the Simon Edgars Fellow at the University of Illinois, which invites local and state leaders to a five-day training session in Champaign.

Edgar said the group hears from guest speakers about key issues such as budgeting and education funding. But more importantly, it is designed to bring leaders together from across the political spectrum and Illinois landscape. After Republicans and Democrats, downstaters and Chicagoans get to know one another in such an intimate setting, “it makes it a lot easier to work together and to solve problems,” Edgar said, explaining the motivation for his program.

Shaw, an accomplished Washington journalist, joined the institute as director in 2018. In his new role, he launched the institute’s Restoring American Statesmanship Program, dedicated to restoring leadership built upon the cornerstones of civility and compromise. Edgar is also helping with that initiative, and Shaw said the two have been in discussions since 2018 about the potential for the award announced Monday.