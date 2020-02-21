Simon Poll: Bernie leads among likely Democratic voters in Illinois; Trump remains popular downstate

"This pro-Bernie tilt is similar to what has been happening in the early states, and what the national polls show, and it is likely to continue until Super Tuesday and then on to Illinois and other big states on March 17," John S. Jackson, a co-director of the poll, said in the news release.

Among downstate Democrats, 23% said they would vote for Sanders, while Buttigieg came in second with 17%, followed by Bloomberg with 15% and Biden with 10%.

Among Republicans, 89% of likely voters said they would vote for Trump in the primary, while 11% said they would vote for Bill Weld, and the remainder were undecided. Downstate, 93% of voters said they would vote for Trump.

Gov. Pritzker has 51% approval rate statewide; downstate, only 38% approve

The poll also asked the 1,000 people polled about their approval of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker is not on the ballot this year.

Among Democrats, Pritzker has a 77% approval rating; among Republicans, that drops to 20%. Downstate, 38% of the voters approve of the job Pritzker is doing, while 52% disapprove.