SIU chosen as home to state's 3rd simulation training center for child protective investigators

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be home to the state’s third simulation training center for front-line child protective investigators in Southern Illinois, a region with the highest rates of child abuse and neglect cases in the state.
Officials plan to stage the training center to resemble a home, and utilize “standardized patients” trained by the SIU School of Medicine to act out the details of real-life Southern Illinois case files — many of them harrowing. Gov. J.B. Prtizker announced the new partnership at a news conference on campus Thursday morning. He said it will offer a critical tool for training a better prepared next generation of child welfare workers in Southern Illinois.
“What we’re aiming to do is have the best trained staff in the nation,” Pritzker said. “That’s what we want.”
Illinois’ first simulation lab opened in 2016 in Springfield, in a small house in a corn field on the campus of University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). In Illinois, that house launched a “cutting-edge training approach that is now nationally recognized,” Pritzker said. A second location opened in Chicago last April, and a fourth location is slated to open soon, also in northern Illinois.
The state is making $400,000 available for the Carbondale lab, according to Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office.
The Child Protection Training Academy at UIS oversees them, in partnership with the Department of Child and Family Services and public universities.
Betsy Goulet, an assistant professor at UIS who helped design the program, said the idea was modeled after a similar training lab in Minnesota that she spent time visiting and studying. Her desire to create a better way to train child protective workers was rooted in her own experiences working as an investigator in 1988. Goulet said she was sent into the field with only three weeks of training, and spent many sleepless nights wondering if she’d made the right decision to leave or remove children from their homes. She left the job after only 10 months. “That isn’t good,” she said. “We want our workers to last. We want them to get really good at this work, and we don’t want them to feel the lack of confidence I felt.”
"Sometimes textbooks, they sugarcoat things. Teachers sugarcoat things, but this is real life," said Beth Brown of Murphysboro, who recently trained at the so-called "dirty apartment." ''This is what you're going to experience."
Simulation training is commonplace for many jobs, from medical doctors to customer service representatives, but it had not been heavily utilized for case worker training until recently, she said.
“Everyone else used simulation to learn but child protection,” she said. “And we sent people out to knock on doors not having ever done it before in their lives, not knowing what to expect, not knowing who they were going to meet behind that door.”
Abi Cowser-Barnett, of Carterville, has been there, too. She has worked for Carterville-based Caritas Family Solutions, which contracts with DCFS to provide child protective services, for eight years. She’s also a graduate student in the SIU School of Social Work.
“I have had times where I thought that I would not go to work the next day because of the things I had to see and experience — heartbreaking and scary things. There have been times that I have been afraid,” she said. “That’s why this is so important. I now have that backbone of eight years in the field but most students who are just graduating don’t have that.”
Carbondale’s lab will operate under the direction of Ginger Meyer, director of the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network with the SIU School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics.
SIU officials have yet to select a site for the Southern Illinois simulation lab. Interim Chancellor John Dunn said that a team of people are conducting a search for the right place, and that he would like to utilize a home similar to the one in Springfield.
The Department of Children and Family Services has recently been under fire for the botched handlings of cases, and the deaths of children under their care. High case worker turnover rates, and unsustainable case loads, have also plagued DCFS and numerous Illinois agencies, including those in Southern Illinois, that conduct child protective investigations on behalf of DCFS. The state agency is operating under several court orders related to these issues.
During Thursday’s event, Pritzker stressed that this is but one piece of a larger effort to improve the agency. He said that he’s continuing to push for funding increases and improved staffing levels for DCFS, and cast blame for many of the agency’s woes on his predecessor, former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
“Of all the echoing consequences of the previous administration's hollowing out of our state government, in few places have those harms stretched deeper than into our Department of Children and Family Services," Pritzker said.
