SIU chosen as home to state's 3rd simulation training center for child protective investigators

The Child Protection Training Academy at UIS oversees them, in partnership with the Department of Child and Family Services and public universities.

Betsy Goulet, an assistant professor at UIS who helped design the program, said the idea was modeled after a similar training lab in Minnesota that she spent time visiting and studying. Her desire to create a better way to train child protective workers was rooted in her own experiences working as an investigator in 1988. Goulet said she was sent into the field with only three weeks of training, and spent many sleepless nights wondering if she’d made the right decision to leave or remove children from their homes. She left the job after only 10 months. “That isn’t good,” she said. “We want our workers to last. We want them to get really good at this work, and we don’t want them to feel the lack of confidence I felt.”

New Illinois lab trains welfare workers who probe child abuse claims "Sometimes textbooks, they sugarcoat things. Teachers sugarcoat things, but this is real life," said Beth Brown of Murphysboro, who recently trained at the so-called "dirty apartment." ''This is what you're going to experience."

Simulation training is commonplace for many jobs, from medical doctors to customer service representatives, but it had not been heavily utilized for case worker training until recently, she said.

“Everyone else used simulation to learn but child protection,” she said. “And we sent people out to knock on doors not having ever done it before in their lives, not knowing what to expect, not knowing who they were going to meet behind that door.”