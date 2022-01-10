Southern Illinois county clerks prepare for first dates in June 28 primary election

County clerks across Southern Illinois are gearing up for a new date for Illinois' Primary Election.

A press release from Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes explained the date change.

“Normally, the primary is held in March, but due to some legislation changes and redistricting of the maps, it will be held on June 28th,” the press release read.

Because of this date change, the dates for filing and voting have changed, too.

Thursday, Jan. 13, is the first day petition packets can be picked up for the primary election and petitions circulated. Petitions must be filed from March 7 through 14.

April 28 is the last day to file to be a write-in candidate.

Early voting and vote-by-mail begins May 19. The last day to mail a vote-by-mail ballot is June 23.

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer said many changes are popping up in elections, and his staff is trying to let people know the new dates.

“It’s going to be a new venture for us in timing, and we will be as prepared as we can be,” Meisenheimer said.

With the usual primary dates, there is some down time between the primary and general election. With a June 28 primary, that down time disappears. Meisenheimer said they will not be finished with primary election duties until the end of July, then have to immediately start preparations for the general election.

Franklin County Clerk Greg Woolard agreed.

“We will start voting in May and be done with the election by the end of July. It’s going from one right into the other,” Woolard said, adding that it will be a long election process this year.

Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said his key is to be prepared and make sure election judges are prepared, too.

“I think people are getting used to changes due to COVID. Candidate letters are attached to the packets and explain the changes,” Byrd said.

He added that there are changes for county and local candidates. Their petitions will require one-third fewer signatures from voters.

Byrd said everything is on track. He, along with other county clerks, have packets for candidates ready to be picked up on Thursday.

The other issue that has counties working hard is the changes to voting districts. Woolard said Franklin County is gaining a legislator and senator. They will add State Sen. Terri Bryant in the northern half of the county with State Rep. Dave Severin and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst in the southern half with State Sen. Dale Fowler.

In Union County, Meisenheimer said the county will be covered by one state representative and one state senator.

“We still have to inform voters of this. Half of our county will have a new legislator and senator,” Meisenheimer said.

Byrd said he tries to stay as informed as possible on new information and talks to other county clerks, as well as friends with the state board of elections.

“We’ve got a really good zone of county clerks. We keep each other informed,” Meisenheimer said

