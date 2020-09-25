Southern Illinois county clerks prepare for surge in mail-in ballots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — The expansion of vote-by-mail in Illinois has produced a lot of political discourse, and at times a lot of hot air, but Southern Illinois county clerks are confident in their systems for Nov. 3 general election.

Frank Byrd, Jackson County’s clerk, said he’s been working feverishly to ensure that the election in Jackson County is accurate, safe and hitch-free, at least as much as it can be.

“I’m a little obsessive,” Byrd said.

He said he has taken measures to ensure mail-in ballots are protected, even going so far as to purchase and install a ballot retrieval box outside the courthouse in Murphysboro for those who are more comfortable handing over their ballots themselves.

“If they don’t feel comfortable sending in the ballot through the mail they can bring it to the ballot retrieval box on the west side of the courthouse,” Byrd said.

He said he is also offering curbside voting for those concerned with COVID-19. It will happen at the courthouse — voters will call a posted phone number and two election judges, one Democrat and one Republican, will take the ballot to the voter and return it once they are finished.