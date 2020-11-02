Southern Illinois county clerks take on COVID-19 challenges as they prep for Election Day

County clerks also tried to create a plan for voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been directly exposed to the virus and ordered to isolate.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said Williamson County voters who have tested positive or have been exposed have the option of curbside voting both at the clerk’s office in Marion and at polling places. Two election judges will bring a ballot to the car in full personal protective equipment. After it is marked, they will make sure it gets in the ballot box.

However, Barnes suggests voting at the clerk’s office if residents fall into one of those categories, saying they can call the clerk’s office from the parking lot.

“You can vote at polling places, but there may be a wait until two judges can come to your car. It will be quicker to call our office and vote here,” she said.

Perry County allowed curbside voting for those testing positive or exposed to the virus until around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Lipe said they had too many requests and too many other duties to continue curbside voting past that time.