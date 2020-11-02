 Skip to main content
Southern Illinois county clerks take on COVID-19 challenges as they prep for Election Day
alert featured

110320-nws-voting-1.jpg

A banner reminding voters where to vote blows in the wind at the Williamson County Administration Building on Monday afternoon in Marion.

 Byron Hetzler

As county clerks prepared for Election Day across Southern Illinois, they grappled with several issues related to COVID-19.

Both Perry and Jackson counties had last-minute changes in polling places due to positive cases as the original polling sites.

On Friday, Perry County Clerk Beth Lipe was notified by Perry County Health Department of a COVID-19 outbreak at United Pentecostal Church in Du Quoin. Lipe began searching for another venue that is close to the church and is easily accessible for people with disabilities. The answer was moving to the Exhibition Hall at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Lipe’s office sent an emergency notice to voters and the media Friday afternoon that read, “You will not be voting at the Du Quoin United Pentecostal Church, 1311 S. Washington St. You will be voting at the Exhibition Hall located at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, 655 Executive Drive. You may contact the county clerk’s office with any questions at 618-357-5116.”

The change affects voters in four precincts: Du Quoin 3, Du Quoin 6, Du Quoin 10 and Du Quoin 12.

Jackson County had a similar incident with the polling place at Spero Family Services, 101 Spero Drive, the polling place for voters living in the Murphysboro 12 precinct. Those voters will now vote at the Murphysboro Park District Facility (youth center) at 1818 Walnut St.

County clerks also tried to create a plan for voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been directly exposed to the virus and ordered to isolate.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said Williamson County voters who have tested positive or have been exposed have the option of curbside voting both at the clerk’s office in Marion and at polling places. Two election judges will bring a ballot to the car in full personal protective equipment. After it is marked, they will make sure it gets in the ballot box.

However, Barnes suggests voting at the clerk’s office if residents fall into one of those categories, saying they can call the clerk’s office from the parking lot.

“You can vote at polling places, but there may be a wait until two judges can come to your car. It will be quicker to call our office and vote here,” she said.

Perry County allowed curbside voting for those testing positive or exposed to the virus until around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Lipe said they had too many requests and too many other duties to continue curbside voting past that time.

In Jackson County, the past two weeks have seen an average of more than 16 new COVID-19 cases per day. On Monday, County Clerk Frank L. Byrd had requests for curbside voting, but he was not sure if his office would be able to accommodate those requests. Some of his election judges would quit if they were required to take ballots to persons who were positive for the virus, he said.

He consulted with Jackson County Health Department officials and was told that anyone who tested positive or was ordered to isolate is not supposed to leave home.

Byrd also pointed out that the county offered many options for voters, including vote by mail, which does not require a person to leave home to vote.

“I want to make sure people vote, but I don’t want to jeopardize our poll workers,” he said.

Lipe said her staff hopes to keep everything in order through tomorrow.

“Every polling place is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you normally vote at the Pentecostal Church, go to the Exhibition Hall at the fairgrounds,” she said.

“You can also vote at the clerk’s office. You can get registered and vote or update your address and vote,” Barnes said.

For more information about voting, call the county clerk’s office in your county of residence or visit elections.il.gov.

Everything you need to know about the 2020 General Election in Southern Illinois

Take a look at a sample ballot for your county, check out our election previews, and more. 

Visit elections.il.gov for information about voter registration, polling places, early voting and more.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

