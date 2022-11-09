Southern Illinois Election Results | Matthew Hickam defeats Annette Jaynes

Republican Matthew Hickam has been elected as the new regional superintendent of schools, defeating Democratic challenger Annette Jaynes.

Hickam will serve as the superintendent in the Regional Office of Education No. 30, which covers schools in Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties, where a total of 24 different school districts reside.

Hickam, a Murphysboro native, is currently the superintendent of Du Quoin Community School District No. 300. Additionally, he has worked as an administrator or teacher in Murphysboro and Galatia.

Jaynes has worked as a teacher in Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 for more than 30 years.

Even though vote totals from Alexander County are yet to be reported, Hickam heavily carried the other counties, which has practically secured him a victory.

"I am very blessed to have the opportunity and I am obviously very excited," he said.

Hickam said he already has spoken to retiring Regional Superintendent Cheryl Graff, and will be meeting with her soon. Beyond that, he said he plans to listen and learn.

"I'll be reaching out to the 24 school districts and putting myself out there as a resource," he said. "I've said all along I want to be someone who can help with the things that school administrators or districts are dealing with."

He added that filling teacher vacancies is going to be a priority in his new role.