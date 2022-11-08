 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional Superintendent of Schools

Southern Illinois Election Results | Regional Superintendent of Schools: Jaynes vs. Hickam

  • Updated
  • 0

Matthew Hickam appears to have been elected as the new regional superintendent of schools, defeating challenger Annette Jaynes.

Regional Office of Education No. 30 covers Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties, where 24 school districts reside. 

Hickam, a Murphysboro native, is the superintendent of Du Quoin Community School District No. 300. Additionally, he has worked as an administrator or teacher in Murphysboro and Galatia.

Jaynes has worked as a teacher in Carbondale Elementary School District for more than 30 years.

Unofficially, Hickam garnered 74.2% of the vote in Perry County and at The Southern's print deadline, was leading Jaynes in Alexander, Jackson and Union Counties. Results were unavailable from Pulaski County.

Hickam told The Southern in a pre-election interview that his experience was well-suited for the role.

“I’ve been in these school’s shoes,” he said. “I feel like I can really be of help to the 24 school districts in the five county region.”

Hickam explained that his primary focus as regional superintendent would be to help districts fill teaching vacancies as well as expand professional development opportunities for educators.

Reporter

Les covers higher education, business and faith issues. A three-degree graduate of SIU, he has written for The Southern since 2009, joining the newsroom staff in 2021. Contact him at les.odell@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5036.

