Southern Illinois Election Results | Williamson County Commissioner: Gentry concedes race to Rasor

MARION — The Williamson County government is now almost 100% Republican following the early results of Tuesday's general election.

One of the last Democrats standing - incumbent Commissioner Brent Gentry - was soundly defeated by Republican newcomer, Jim Rasor, who had garnered 70% of the vote with 61 of 65 precincts having been reported at press time.

Rasor, a longtime meteorologist with WSIL-TV 3, who is now retired, said he has spent the last year learning about the interactions of the county board.

"I went to a lot of the meetings and now have a better understanding of how things operate," Rasor said. "Tonight is an exciting night for me. It's also a little bit of a relief because I'm new to politics. I can't thank all of those who volunteered their time for me enough. They got the vote out.

"Tonight is just the first step, though," Rasor said. "We have to continue to find ways to keep the county growing."

Gentry conceded the race not long after the voting concluded.

"The people have spoken," Gentry said. "They prefer a county board of three of the same political makeup. I wish the new board nothing but the best."

Gentry said he is proud of the accomplishments he has had in the last 18 years.

"I don't know where to start," he said. "From taking on the scandalous activities of the housing authority several years ago to standing up against the illegal dumping of trash in our county, being an advocate for recycling, and working to remove dilapidated homes, I am proud of my time on the board. I am also honored to have been the longest-serving commissioner in Williamson County history."

The lone Democrat officeholder in Williamson County is coroner Mike "Junior" Burke, who has two years remaining on his term.