Southern Illinois Elections | Coverage can be found here

The Southern Illinoisan will shortly begin providing results and stories concerning our local elections. Throughout the night and in the coming days, we will have coverage on whether or not Carbondale will be keeping its home rule status, Mike Bost vs. Chip Markel in the race for Representative in Illinois' 12th Congressional District, Marcy Cascio-Hale vs. Ted Hampson in the race for Williamson County State's Attorney, Van Ikner vs. Paul Jacobs in the race for Representative in Illinois' 118th District, Annette Jaynes vs. Matthew Hickam in the race for Regional Superintendent of Schools and Jim Rasor vs. Brent Gentry in the race for Williamson County Commissioner, with many more results from additional local races in the days to come.