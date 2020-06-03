Southern Illinois lawmakers discuss state's COVID-19 plan going forward

“We had a big victory this past week from getting Gov. Pritzker to entirely lift the mandates off of churches and instead go with a more collaborative approach — guidelines,” Breen said. “And that really is the story of a combined effort of pastors, individuals and legal action by the lawyers to really put a lot of pressure on the government to treat churches merely with equal dignity to that given to liquor stores, to law offices and large retailers.”

In addition to discussing religious freedoms, the lawmakers hit on several other items as well. At the top of the meeting, Bryant said that they wanted to take a moment to send their condolences to family of George Floyd. “Just can’t imagine the pain that you are experiencing as a family, and we want you to know that our hearts go out to you and to all of the rest of individuals throughout the country, and especially here in Illinois, who are feeling the pain.” Bryant said that she and her two colleagues applaud the protesters gathering in “legal and peaceable ways” and that they are committed to working together for change, though specifics were not discussed.