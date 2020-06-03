Southern Illinois lawmakers discuss state's COVID-19 plan going forward

Southern Illinois state Reps. Terri Bryant, Patrick Windhorst and Dave Severin hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday evening that centered on the state’s new COVID-19 guidance for churches, issues concerning daycare as parents head back to work and their ongoing efforts to encourage the state to fix its glitch-prone unemployment filing system.
Joining the trio of Republican lawmakers on the call was Peter Breen, vice president and senior counsel of the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based, national nonprofit public interest law firm focused on defending conservative faith and family principles.
Breen provided an update on efforts to pressure Gov. J.B. Pritzker to rethink his mandates that strictly limited church gatherings through lawsuits by a half-dozen Illinois churches and other advocacy efforts.
As Illinois entered Phase 3 of the governor’s “Reopen Illinois” plan last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a nine-page document outlining guidance for churches. That included a preference for churches to continue drive-in or online services. It said that if in-person meetings are held, they should be limited to 25% of capacity or no more than 100 people. But all of these items were described as suggested guidelines — not mandates.
Pritzker's stay-at-home order had largely withstood the legal challenges brought against it to date, but pressure was mounting. Two Chicago-area churches had sought U.S. Supreme Court intervention, and five Lake County churches sued him around the same time in state court.
“We had a big victory this past week from getting Gov. Pritzker to entirely lift the mandates off of churches and instead go with a more collaborative approach — guidelines,” Breen said. “And that really is the story of a combined effort of pastors, individuals and legal action by the lawyers to really put a lot of pressure on the government to treat churches merely with equal dignity to that given to liquor stores, to law offices and large retailers.”
In addition to discussing religious freedoms, the lawmakers hit on several other items as well. At the top of the meeting, Bryant said that they wanted to take a moment to send their condolences to family of George Floyd. “Just can’t imagine the pain that you are experiencing as a family, and we want you to know that our hearts go out to you and to all of the rest of individuals throughout the country, and especially here in Illinois, who are feeling the pain.” Bryant said that she and her two colleagues applaud the protesters gathering in “legal and peaceable ways” and that they are committed to working together for change, though specifics were not discussed.
The lawmakers also provided an update on issues with the unemployment claims filing system with the Illinois Department of Employment Security. All three said that their offices are inundated with daily calls from people facing difficulties in completing their filings as unemployment at an all-time high. Bryant said they are continuing to work to help constituents navigate the overwhelmed system and hold IDES and the governor’s office accountable for performance of the system.
Additionally, Severin said that a major focus of his right now is advocating for improvements to guidance for daycare operators in Phase 3 of the “Reopen Illinois” plan. Severin said the downstate lawmakers led the charge for IDPH to issue guidance allowing more daycares to safely reopen, but said that some of the restrictions in place now are making it difficult for them to operate. “We’re going to continue to advocate because if we want people to get off of unemployment, get back to work, they’ve got to have a place to take their children,” he said.
