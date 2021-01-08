Southern Illinois lawmakers, experts weigh in on how GOP moves beyond violence at Capitol

“We are militarily stronger, we had some massive tax cuts, the economy until COVID was phenomenal,” she said, attributing these to Trump’s policies. These policies are all what Bryant called “Republican strongholds.”

That said, she condemned the violence, but she said not all who were there to protest on Wednesday became rioters.

“We had a lot of Southern Illinois citizens who were up there (for) the protests who didn’t see anything (happening at the Capitol building),” Bryant said.

When she looks to the future of her party, Bryant said she thinks the core issues the party has always supported will always be at the fore, whether the Republican figure comports themselves more like Donald Trump or Dwight D. Eisenhower. As to what happens to Trump’s diehard supporters when he leaves office, Bryant invoked the image of the GOP’s big tent philosophy.

Bryant said a Republican who is more left-leaning is no less a Republican than one who is way to the right of center.

“There’s room in the party for everyone,” she said. Bryant illustrated this by saying Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Kankakee, did not speak for her when he called for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.