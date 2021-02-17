Southern Illinois legislators react to governor’s State of the State and budget address

Southern Illinois state legislators reacted to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s combined State of the State and budget address on Wednesday.
Pritzker outlined a $41.6 billion budget proposal Wednesday that would hold most state agencies at flat funding levels, but relies heavily on increased federal funds as well as changes to the state’s corporate tax structure that lawmakers have not yet approved, according to reporting by Capitol News Illinois.
The budget proposal, which is only the governor’s request for lawmakers in the General Assembly, does not call for income tax increases. Over the next four months, lawmakers will work on an operating budget of their own to send to the governor, which may or may not address all of his requests.
Unlike past budget speeches that were delivered from the House chamber in the Capitol, this year’s message was delivered remotely through a prerecorded video due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In his speech, Pritzker had harsh rhetoric for “far right” Republicans at all levels of government, describing them as “carnival barkers,” for lobbying against federal relief to states and for defying health guidelines.
State Sen. Terri Bryant, a Republican from Murphysboro who represents Illinois' 58th District, called the governor “out of touch” with the struggles and challenges Illinoisans have faced during the past year.
“Just months ago, the voters of this state rejected the administration’s attempt to increase personal income taxes and now that tough decisions have to be made to compensate for the governor’s irresponsible spending, the governor is doubling down," Bryant said in a statement provided to the newspaper.
“The budget put forth today is $1.7 billion out-of-balance, cuts funding to our Department of Corrections, redirects critical funding from Illinois’ infrastructure and eliminates hundreds of millions of dollars in business incentives.
“At a time when the hardworking families and the job creators of this state need responsible leadership the most, Gov. Pritzker is once again failing them,” Bryant said.
State Sen. Dale Fowler, a Republican from Harrisburg who represents Illinois' 59th District, issued the following statement after Pritzker's speech:
“This year has been devastating for so many of our residents, with the pandemic taking a monumental toll on Illinois’ communities, schools and businesses. Now is the time in which our state needs responsible leadership the most, and that begins with embracing real structural reforms that help our economy begin the road to recovery.
“Illinois needs a budget that fights for our business community and works to create economic opportunity. Especially here in Southern Illinois, where the backbone of our business community is locally-owned, small businesses, we have to be committed to providing relief and assistance to those who were hit hardest by repeated shutdowns and rigid restrictions.”
Fowler said he is disappointed that the governor’s budget proposal is out of balance and does nothing to help businesses or create jobs.
115th District State Rep. Paul Jacobs, a Republican from Pomona, said the governor missed a chance to share his plan to cut government spending.
“More than a year ago, Governor Pritzker ordered his state agency directors to produce a list of cuts of 6% across the board," Jacobs said in a written statement provided to The Southern. "No one has ever seen that list, yet the Governor called on Republicans in the super minority to produce THEIR list of cuts. House Republicans have supported legislation in the past that has resulted in increased private investment in our State.
"The Governor’s FY 22 budget goes back on his agreement to support these programs. The Governor just today proposed a $900 million increase in taxes on small businesses. He calls them ‘loopholes,’ but in reality, it’s a tax increase on businesses when they can least afford it. We did not hear the Governor take any responsibility for the closure of so many businesses that led to the loss of revenue and population,” Jacobs said.
117th District State Rep. Dave Severin, a Republican from Benton, said the format was as unique as the speech given by the usually affable and upbeat Pritzker.
“We saw a different Gov. Pritzker today," Severin said in a statement. "I think he was very defensive and very partisan. The last year has been tough on everyone, and I think the governor might be realizing that his decisions have had very negative impacts on the state budget and economic growth,” Severin said.
“I was looking forward to hearing the list of cuts the Governor had put together to make his budget balance. Instead, I heard a lot of blaming Republicans for the state’s woes.”
He also called on the governor to release the list of cuts he requested from the heads of state agencies in 2019.
“If that list of cuts exists, I have not seen it. If that list exists, the governor should produce it for the public and media to review, and lawmakers should debate the list of cuts through the General Assembly’s appropriations process. That’s the only way we will get to a truly balanced budget. Punishing small businesses and removing incentives for economic investment and growth will make the budget situation in Illinois worse, not better,” Severin said.
Severin said Pritzker’s plan to close corporate tax loopholes will increase taxes on small businesses.
118th District State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, a Republican from Metropolis, called Pritzker’s combined 2021 State of the State and budget address the most partisan speech the governor has given to date.
“The Governor blaming Republicans for Illinois’ economic woes is designed to mislead and deflect responsibility, especially considering that the Democrats control the entirety of state government and the Governor has been operating the government by executive order for nearly a year," Windhorst said in a written statement.
“In 2019, many House Republican members supported key economic reforms and business incentives that resulted in increased private investment in Illinois.
"The Governor’s proposed FY 22 budget goes back on the agreement to support these programs. The kind of programs that spur the economic activity the Governor said is key to solving our state’s fiscal challenges,” Windhorst said. “The Governor instead has proposed a $900 million increase in taxes on small businesses. Governor Pritzker may call these incentives for economic growth ‘loopholes’, but in reality, he is proposing a massive tax hike on small businesses when they can least afford it.”
“The Constitution calls on the Governor to present a truly balanced budget. The FY 22 budget proposed by Governor Pritzker today relies on federal government money that may or may not come. That is the tactic used to pass last year’s budget and call it, ‘balanced,’" Windhorst said.
— Jerry Nowicki and Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.