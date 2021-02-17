Southern Illinois legislators react to governor’s State of the State and budget address

Fowler said he is disappointed that the governor’s budget proposal is out of balance and does nothing to help businesses or create jobs.

115th District State Rep. Paul Jacobs, a Republican from Pomona, said the governor missed a chance to share his plan to cut government spending.

“More than a year ago, Governor Pritzker ordered his state agency directors to produce a list of cuts of 6% across the board," Jacobs said in a written statement provided to The Southern. "No one has ever seen that list, yet the Governor called on Republicans in the super minority to produce THEIR list of cuts. House Republicans have supported legislation in the past that has resulted in increased private investment in our State.

"The Governor’s FY 22 budget goes back on his agreement to support these programs. The Governor just today proposed a $900 million increase in taxes on small businesses. He calls them ‘loopholes,’ but in reality, it’s a tax increase on businesses when they can least afford it. We did not hear the Governor take any responsibility for the closure of so many businesses that led to the loss of revenue and population,” Jacobs said.

117th District State Rep. Dave Severin, a Republican from Benton, said the format was as unique as the speech given by the usually affable and upbeat Pritzker.